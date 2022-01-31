Portland man will serve prison time for firing gun near police station

Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·2 min read

Jan. 31—A Portland man was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing several shots into the Portland Police Department parking garage in July 2020.

Abdikareem Hassan, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer, operating after license revocation and refusing to submit to arrest. The prosecutor's office dismissed five other charges, including operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property. Hassan was sentenced to five years on the reckless conduct charge and an additional year on the assault charge. Court records show he appeared via Zoom in Cumberland County.

He previously pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the same incident, and he was sentenced to four years in prison on that charge. The penalties from state and federal court will be served at the same time.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said Hassan drove by the entrance to the parking garage at 10:45 p.m. on July 5, 2020. He fired several shots into the garage, which is open to the public, and drove away. An officer was sitting in his cruiser at the time, but neither he nor anyone else was injured. Police said Hassan fought an officer when he was arrested later that night, which prompted the charges for assault and resisting arrest.

"This type of attack has no place in our community, especially against those men and women who are working to uphold public safety," Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said in a news release. "We are fortunate that there were no injuries to members of the Portland Police Department and the public during this brazen shooting. I am extremely thankful for the work of law enforcement in Cumberland County, and this type of sentence should convey a strong and clear message — dangerous actions such as this will result in serious consequences."

Defense attorney Tina Heather Nadeau represented Hassan in state court. She said he struggled for many years with his mental health and his substance use disorder.

"Mr. Hassan is and has been extremely remorseful for his actions of July 5, 2020 — actions that were driven by untreated decades-long battles with PTSD and his substantial struggles with substance use disorder," defense attorney Tina Heather Nadeau, who represented Hassan in state court, wrote in an email. "He is grateful that he did not hurt anyone seriously that night. We are hopeful that Abdi will get the help he needs to live a life worthy of his considerable potential."

Defense attorney Robert Levine, who represented Hassan in federal court, echoed that sentiment.

"He's got a great deal of potential for rehabilitation," he said.

