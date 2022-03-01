Portland man slain in home; son in custody in Wayne County

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man was killed in his home on Friday, and a suspect in the slaying — the victim's son — is in custody in Wayne County.

The body of 71-year-old Gary Kelly was found in his home, at 912 S. Vine St., shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Later that day, Wayne County sheriff's deputies arrested Jeremy W. Kelly, 48 — listed on court documents at the same Portland address — on Richmond's west side.

In a release, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said the younger Kelly had earlier been in the town of Milton, near Washington Road and West U.S. 40, where he reportedly "began to yell at a female that he was the devil and to get into his car."

The woman fled and then reported the incident to emergency dispatchers.

Retter said two firearms — a handgun and a shotgun — had been found in Jeremy Kelly's vehicle.

The sheriff said he was proud of deputies' "quick response to a person clearly threatening our community," adding that "teamwork between law enforcement agencies... helped prevent additional acts of violence."

On Monday, Kelly was charged in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal mischief. His bond at the Wayne County jail was set at $50,000.

In Jay County, formal charges had apparently not yet been filed in the slaying of Gary Kelly.

Contacted Monday, Portland Police Chief Mitch Sutton said his department was "still working' on the death investigation.

The slaying victim was a 1968 graduate of Portland High School and had retired from the Portland Forge. Survivors include his father and three other children.

Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Friday at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home.

Jeremy Kelly is not a stranger to authorities in Jay County.

He was arrested in January 2020 after he was accused of attacking his ex-wife, choking her until she lost consciousness.

However, two charges filed in that Jay Circuit Court case — domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation — were later dismissed.

A court document filed with that case listed five prior felony convictions for Kelly — for criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and battery against a public safety officer.

