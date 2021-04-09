Portland man stabbed by roommate in serious condition, police say

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine

Apr. 9—Portland police charged a 34-year-old with stabbing his roommate Friday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old victim, who has not been identified, remained in serious condition and in intensive care at Maine Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police charged Noor Ibrahim, 34, with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

Someone called 911 at 8:53 a.m. to report the stabbing at 12 Gilman Street, a clapboard duplex in the West End near Maine Medical Center. An officer arrived one minute later, police spokesman David Singer said.

