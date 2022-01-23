Portland man struck by car in Portland

Jan. 23—A 65-year-old Portland man was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a car driven by a 23-year-old Portland man on Congress Street, police said.

The collision occurred at 6:40 p.m. in the area of 1335 Congress St. and the victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No charges had been filed as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and no names were released by the Portland Police Department.

The Portland police are investigating the incident, and asking any witnesses of the crash to call with information, at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.