Portland man ‘tried to bite me like I was a **** dog’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, Payton Thomas was attacked with scissors and bitten in Northwest Portland. On Monday, Thomas confronted his alleged attacker in a Multnomah County courtroom because, he said, he wants to make sure the attacker stays behind bars.

“The guy just comes walking up, and he starts screaming racial slurs. And before I know it, he was in my space to close me and the only thing I could do was grab him,” Thomas told KOIN 6 News. “I didn’t want to hurt him and I didn’t want him to hurt me. But he had the scissors and he was trying to kill me.”

Shortly after the attack at NW 6th and Glisan, police arrested Corey Nesenson — but not without a struggle. Officials said the 42-year-old spat in the face of one officer and spewed homophobic slurs at her during the arrest.

Corey Nesenson during his first court appearance on a bias crime in Portland, February 12, 2024 (KOIN)

This incident came after he allegedly set 2 fires, including one in front of the Oregon Jewish Museum, before reportedly chasing a bi-racial couple before Thomas was attacked.

“I forgot all about the bite when I saw the scissors,” Thomas said. “He tried to cut half my ear off.”

In court, Nesenson — who is reportedly homeless – pleaded not guilty to all charges, felonies for assault and a bias crime, plus aggravated harassment, reckless burning and 4th-degree assault.

Nesenson said he wanted “to go to the mental health hospital.”

But tensions were high as the judge threatened to remove Nesenson if he could not control his outbursts. At one point, he wanted to know why Thomas was “looking at me like he wants to hurt me.”

“Because,” Thomas replied, “you did it to me.”

Thomas was able to make his point in court to the judge.

“I’m trying to speak as cordially as possible, but this man really tried to take my life. You see my ear band-aid, sir? I can show you the videos of where he tried to bite me like I was a **** dog,” Thomas said.

Payton Thomas has a bandage on his ear after a man bit him in Northwest Portland, February 12, 2024 (KOIN)

He later told KOIN 6 News police documents show Nesenson allegedly attacked an Asian couple just 8 days before the incident but the couple refused to come forward.

PPB officials confirmed that. “There was another report on February 2 of an alleged bias incident involving Nesenson. The victim’s desire what that Mr. Nesenson get mental health help in lieu of criminal charges, so he was placed on a police officer hold at the hospital.”

That is why Payton Thomas made a point to go to Nesenson’s first court appearance.

“The courts did not press the issue because (the victims) did not press the issue. That’s why he was allowed to still be out here, and now I’m the victim. Would you like me to take my shirt off and show you?”

