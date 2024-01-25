Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says MultCo. needs more ‘proactive planning’ regarding decision to close warming shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County and the City of Portland have begun pointing fingers after receiving negative feedback on their decision to close warming shelters before the ice melted earlier this month.

Despite opening a record number of 12 warming shelters during the storm, the county chose to close them once the temperature reached a previously established 25-degree threshold – leaving the unhoused community in the freezing cold for days.

Last week, County Commissioner Dr. Sharon Meieran called the county’s response “unconscionable.” On Tuesday, Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said she might not have shut the doors if she had known temperatures would have remained below freezing.

The City of Portland works in tandem with the county – including staffing those shelters. Earlier this month, the two agencies made an agreement for how they would work together during a severe weather event.

Mayor Ted Wheeler emailed the county chair five recommendations on how to better serve the community, including more locations, “proactive planning” for shelter staffing, and security.

“City and County staff are increasingly having to deal with situations involving biohazards such as human waste and other materials, including sharps, without consistent access to supplies or timely response from trained clean up crews,” the recommendation letter read.

Wheeler said the county needs to provide a proper plan to ask the state for resources.

“We have to have a clear understanding about what the planning process is and who does what,” Wheeler said. “We need to build into our planning process the possibility that what we experience on the ground is going to be much more significant.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps responded to the community’s efforts with the following statement:

“I’m proud that city staff worked tirelessly during the storm to manage this emergency, clear our roads, remove downed trees, repair pump stations, and keep fresh water flowing to Portland homes. It is more than disappointing that the county’s role seems to be misunderstood. Portlanders rely on the county to provide critical health and human services, and to utilize the hundreds of millions of dollars in funding the county receives to stand up shelters for those living unhoused, especially in critical moments like last week’s storm. We need to work together, but let me be clear, that does not mean the City should continue to hold an outsized role and responsibility in a space that it has been forced to occupy due to systemwide failures at the county.”

