Portland mom of slain son wants killer ‘to pay greatly’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Debbie Hicks is very clear about what she wants and what she doesn’t want.

Her 43-year-old son, Ladarius Davis, was stabbed to death near a Safeway in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in the early hours of February 11.

“The person who did this, he don’t know the gravity, the pain he caused so many people,” Hicks told KOIN 6 News. “You know, deep in my heart I want him to be caught and put in jail. I don’t want nobody doing nothing to him. I want him to be caught and put in jail and pay greatly for what you’ve done.”

Davis was already dead when police arrived at a homeless camp in the parking lot of a Safeway along SE 122nd Avenue. Investigators said Davis was not a Safeway employee.

The family is still searching for answers. But Hicks wants her son to be known as more than a victim and that his family loved him.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Ladarius Davis was killed in a stabbing near a grocery store in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Feb. 11, 2024. (Courtesy: Jamisha Hicks)

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

