Portland mother charged with two felonies in her 5-year-old son's death

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son.

Chelsea Lanett Crossland, 27, was being held in the Jay County jail under a $100,000 bond, preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and child molesting, both Level 1 felonies with maximum 40-year sentences.

Details of the allegations against Crossland were not immediately available. Her child died last Thursday.

Portland police were called to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue about 11:30 p.m. that evening.

Emergency dispatchers had received a report of an unresponsive child at that address.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne conducted the death investigation, assisted by Portland police, the Jay County prosecutor's office and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

An autopsy was conducted Friday at a Fort Wayne hospital.

Crossland was convicted of invasion of privacy in Jay Circuit Court last October.

Last July, in another Circuit Court case, she was found guilty of driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland mother arrested in 5-year-old son's death