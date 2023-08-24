Portland mother convicted of killing son gets life without parole

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland mother convicted of killing her five-year-old son was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Brian Hutchison accepted the sentencing recommendation of the Jay Circuit Court jury who found 28-year-old Chelsea Lanett Crossland guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The convictions stemmed from from the death — on March 24, 2022 — of young Christian Crossland.

An autopsy revealed the boy died as a result of "complications from blunt force trauma" to his head and face. The child also suffered from malnutrition.

According to court documents, Crossland beat, choked and spanked the child and at times did not allow him to eat "for days at a time."

The Portland woman had prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement.

Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur presented the state's case against Crossland during her July trial.

She was defended by by attorneys Brandon Murphy and Jake Dunnuck.

