Portland mother faces attempted murder trial after allegedly cutting 2-year-old's wrists

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman who allegedly cut her 2-year-old daughter's wrists has apparently been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Raven Sherida Myers, 25, was charged in January with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Authorities said Myers told them God had ordered her to harm her daughter. The child had a "deep laceration to her left wrist," and a less severe cut on her right wrist, according to court documents.

At a hearing last week, Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison scheduled the Portland woman's trial for Oct. 5.

Myers' defense attorney, Brandon Murphy of Muncie, in January filed the documents necessary for pursue a defense of "mental disease of defect."

Hutchison then appointed two mental health professionals to examine the Portland woman.

Most court documents concerning Myers' mental status are not open for public review.

However, along with setting the October trial date last week, Hutchison also ordered that Myers be returned to Jay County from Wellstone Regional Hospital in Jeffersonville, where she apparently had been housed since mid-March.

The child was not in Myers' legal custody at the time of the alleged attack. Investigators said the girl was wounded after her mother took her from the Portland home of a relative who has custody.

