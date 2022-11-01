Portland mother gets 9 years for cutting child's wrists

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland mother was sentenced this week to nine years in prison for cutting her 2-year-old daughter's wrists.

Raven Sherida Myers, 25, in September had pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of attempted murder, which carried up to 40 years in prison, was dismissed.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison on Monday imposed the sentence specified in that agreement — nine years of incarceration followed by five years on probation.

More:Young Muncie man held on five counts of attempted murder

Myers' daughter was treated in January — first at IU Health Jay Hospital and later at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis — for what Portland police said was a "deep laceration to her left wrist" and a less severe cut on her right wrist.

At the time of her arrest, the Portland woman told officers that God had ordered her to harm her daughter. The attack took place after Myers had taken the child from the Portland home of a family member who had legal custody.

In his sentencing order, Hutchison recommended Myers "for a mental health assessment and treatment as indicated." Before the plea bargain was negotiated, defense attorney Brandon Murphy had filed documents required to present an insanity defense.

More:Delaware County man gets 95 years for killing senior citizen

Myers received credit for more than nine months spent in the Jay County jail.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland mother sentenced for cutting 2-year-old daughter's wrists