Oregon murders – live: Mystery over ‘serial killer’ victims’ cause of death as person of interest held

A string of murders in the Portland, Oregon metro area that police previously said were unrelated have now been linked as authorities have identified a person of interest.

Deputies in nine different police departments released a joint statement on Monday saying the deaths of four women who were found either near or on the sides of roads between February and May are connected.

The women have been identified as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, and Ashely Real, 22. Authorities have so far been unable to determine the victims’ cause and manner of deaths.

Police did not use the term “serial killer” to describe how the murders were connected but said through speaking with people connected to the deaths they were able to link one person of interest to all four deaths.

A serial killer is defined as a person who kills a series of three or more people with a common characteristic, according to the FBI.

At this time, police have not identified the person of interest or filed any charges.

Local media sites have identified the alleged person at the center of the investigation, but this information is unconfirmed.

Deaths of four women in Portland linked to person of interest, authorities say

Police probed possible connection between deaths of six women in Oregon

Police once sought to downplay ‘rumors’ that Oregon deaths were connected

Medical examiner has not determined cause of deaths

Multiple police departments involved in investigation

Police in Oregon initially said deaths were unrelated

Tuesday 18 July 2023 21:00

The deaths of six different women in the Portland, Oregon area have sparked concerns online that they may be connected, though police say that is not the case so far.

Between February and May, six women have been found within 100 miles of one another, on the sides of the roads or in wooded areas – raising suspicions as to the similar nature of their deaths.

Due to the time frame each woman was found, and the similar type of location, speculation has circulated online that the six women may be victims of a single cause.

However, the Portland Police Department said in a press release: “PPB has no reason to believe these 6 cases are connected.”

The four victims

Tuesday 18 July 2023 20:00

Kristin Smith, 32, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Webster, 31 and Ashley Real, 22 (Portland Police Bureau/Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Police determine person of interest ties four deaths together

Tuesday 18 July 2023 19:00

Authorities across several different police departments in the Portland metro area determined that the deaths of four women were linked together by one person of interest.

In a press release posted on Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney said that investigators interviewed multiple people in connection to the cases to identify the person of interest.

Police “Identified at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents. Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time.”

No charges have been filed at this time and no other information is being released.

Multnomah County District Attorney not releasing further information

Tuesday 18 July 2023 18:20

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office tweeted a link to the presser on the four death in Oregon on Monday, adding that they do not plan to release further information about the connected deaths at this time.

Information links 4 victims in ongoing death investigations. Issued this morning -- a joint release among 9 law enforcement agencies. No other information is being released at this time. https://t.co/TcqA5HqvNb — Multnomah County DA's Office (@MultCoDA) July 17, 2023

Medical examiner has not determined cause of deaths

Tuesday 18 July 2023 17:45

Four women’s deaths in the Portland metro area have been connected to one person of interest, authorities in several police departments confirmed on Monday.

However, the manner of each of their deaths is still unclear.

According to a joint press release, the Oregon State Medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause and manner of each of their deaths.

All four women were found near or on the side of the road within 100 miles of one another.

Tuesday 18 July 2023 17:00

After 22-year-old Kristin Smith vanished from Gresham, Oregon, late last year, her mother Melissa spent months distributing flyers around Portland, giving interviews to local media and true crime podcasts, posting in Facebook groups devoted to finding missing persons and running a GoFundMe page to help keep the search alive.

Then, on 19 February, Melissa’s worst nightmare became a reality when Kristin’s body was found in woodland outside of Gresham’s Pleasant Valley neighbourhood.

Since then, the bodies of five more young women have been discovered within a 100-mile stretch of the Portland Metro area and, on Monday, police said they believed that at least four of them could be linked to one person of interest, whom they declined to identify, having previously said they had “no reason to believe” such a connection existed.

Map of where victims were found

Tuesday 18 July 2023 16:20

In New York a serial killer is identified

Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:50

A Manhattan architect and married father-of-two was arrested on suspicion of being the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer responsible for up to 11 murders on Long Island.

Two other deaths not related to person of interest

Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:15

Speculation about a possible serial killer or link between deaths began last month when people pointed to six different potential homicide victims as being related.

Now police have linked four of the deaths together by one person of interest.

But two deaths, that of Oregon resident Joanna Speaks, 32, and an unidentified woman are not considered related to the current investigation.

Ms Speaks was found on an abandoned property in Ridgefield, Washington about 20 miles north of Portland. Authorities in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Ms Speaks’ body may have been moved.

The other woman, who remains unidentified, was found in a neighbourhood in downtown Portland. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated she may have been Native American or Native Alaskan and between the ages of 25 and 40.

Victims were found near or on the side of roads

Tuesday 18 July 2023 14:30

All four murder victims in Portland, Oregon were found either near or on the sides of roads.

Kirstin Smith, 22, was found in a wooded area in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found in a culvert near Ainsworth State Park.

Bridget Webster, 31, was found near a creek on Harmony Road in Polk County.

Ashley Real, 22, was found in a wooded area near a pond.

What is a serial killer?

Tuesday 18 July 2023 13:52

The person of interest thought to be linked to four murders in the Portland metro area has not been described as a serial killer by authorities but the pattern of killings could possibly be defined as one.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the term “serial killings” means a series of three or more killings, more than one was committed in the United States, that have a common characteristic to suggest the reasonable possibility the crimes were committed by the same person.

All the victims, in this case, were women between the ages of 22 and 31.

Tuesday 18 July 2023 13:00 , Josh Marcus

Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the greater Portland Metro area.

The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of the city between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.

On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims to a sole person of interest, according to KPTV.

The person’s identity has not been released by authorities, and they are not currently facing criminal charges in connection with the murders, the sheriff’s office said.

Police say there is no danger to public

Tuesday 18 July 2023 12:00

In a statement from nine Oregon law enforcement agencies, officials said despite four deaths being connected there was no danger to the public at this time.

“Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time,” the statement issued on Monday said.

The statement continued: “No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with any of these four death investigations.”

The joint statement said they could not provide any more information about the nature of the deaths or how they are connected.

Who is Charity Lynn Perry?

Tuesday 18 July 2023 10:00

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, of Longview, Washington, was found on 24 April near Ainsworth State Park, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Ms Perry was last known frequenting an area in downtown Portland around Southwest Washington Street and Fourth Avenue.

Her death was considered “suspicious”.

In an interview with KPIC, Diana Allen, Ms Perry’s mother, said she “always had a smile that could light up the world.”

Ms Perry’s family told the news outlet that she had “extreme mental health issues” with schizophrenia being the most impactful in her life.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found dead on 24 April in Portland (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

Who is Kristin Smith?

Tuesday 18 July 2023 07:59

Kristin Smith, 22, was reported missing on 22 December 2022, and her body was found on 19 February in a wooded area in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, police said at the time.

On a fundraising page, her mother Melissa Smith said she had put out thousands of flyers and undertaken extensive searches over several months.

After her daughter’s body was discovered, Ms Smith pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“I’ve been devoted to searching and finding my daughter every single day through it all. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep fighting to solve my daughter’s murder and put this piece of garbage away in jail for life,” she wrote.

Ms Smith said that she was certain her daughter had been murdered, although police hadn’t confirmed that to her.

Kristin Smith is one of four Portland women whose deaths have been linked to a sole person of interest (Portland Police Bureau)

Tuesday 18 July 2023 06:00

The deaths of six different women in the Portland, Oregon area have sparked concerns online that they may be connected, though police say that is not the case so far.

Between February and May, six women have been found within 100 miles of one another, on the sides of the roads or in wooded areas – raising suspicions as to the similar nature of their deaths.

Tuesday 18 July 2023 04:00

Portland-area police say they have reason to believe a single person of interest links four different suspicious deaths of women in the greater metro area in recent months.

Read officials’ full update to the public here.

Tuesday 18 July 2023 02:00

Authorities in Oregon say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation into a string of murders of in the greater Portland Metro area.

The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of the city between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.

On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims to a sole person of interest, according to KPTV.

The person’s identity has not been released by authorities, and they are not currently facing criminal charges in connection with the murders, the sheriff’s office said.

Kristin Smith's family feared she had been sex trafficked

Tuesday 18 July 2023 00:50

On 19 February, Kristin Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area in Portland’s Pleasant Valley neighbourhood.

Prior to her discovery, her family told local media they worried she had been sex trafficked.

“A main concern of ours now is sex trafficking. We don’t know but with things we’ve been told or people who know her are saying it’s a possibility because this is not like her to just disappear,” Melissa Smith, Kristin’s mother, told KPTV.

“When I tried to reach out to her again, she didn’t answer, and I thought that was strange but thought, ‘well, maybe she was busy.’ Next day, same thing, and then the phone went straight to voicemail and that’s when I’m like, ‘this is very odd. Something’s not right,’” she added

Smith went missing in November.

Police once sought to downplay 'rumors' that Oregon deaths were connected

Tuesday 18 July 2023 00:20

Before Monday’s surprising announcement, police previously sought to downplay online ‘rumours’ that the suspicious deaths of multiple women in the Portland area in recent months were connected.

“The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has been hearing widespread questions and concerns about the death investigations of 6 women throughout the region, especially after widely distributed social media posts and news media articles appeared to suggest a connection between them,” officials wrote in a press release last month.

“These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point.”

“While any premature death is concerning, and we will diligently investigate deaths that happen in our jurisdiction in collaboration with the Multnomah County and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s offices, PPB has no reason to believe these 6 cases are connected,” the agency continued.

Police said the Monday update in the case was based on new interviews.

“Investigators have interviewed multiple people in connection with these cases and have identified at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told The Independent.

Medical examiner has not determined cause of deaths

Tuesday 18 July 2023 00:00

Four women’s deaths in the Portland metro area have been connected to one person of interest, authorities in several police departments confirmed on Monday.

However, the manner of each of their deaths is still unclear.

According to a joint press release, the Oregon State Medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause and manner of each of their deaths.

All four women were found near or on the side of the road within 100 miles of one another.

Investigators ask for help in providing information

Monday 17 July 2023 23:45

Authorities investigating the four linked deaths in Portland, Oregon are asking the public to provide any information that could help lead them to answers.

For tips pertaining to Kirstin Smith’s case, people can reach out to Detective Jeffery Pontius with the Portland Police Bureau with information: jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov.

For tips pertaining to Charity Perry’s cases, people can reach out to Detective Kevin Odil with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at Kevin.odil@mcso.us or call 503-988-0560.

For tips pertaining to Bridget Webster’s case, people can reach out to Detective David Shorter with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at shorter.david@co.polk.or.us.

For tips pertaining to Ashley Real’s case, people can reach out to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949.

Who was Ashley Real?

Monday 17 July 2023 23:10

Ashley Real, 22, was found on SE Judd Road near Eagle Creek in May, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ms Real went missing in March. She was last seen at a fast-food restaurant near Southeast Divison Street

Police initially declared Ms Real a missing person until her body was found by a fisherman. After that, police declared her death “suspicious in nature”.

Homicide victim Ashley Real is one of four Portland women whose deaths have been linked to a sole person of interest (Portland Police Bureau)

Who was Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster?

Monday 17 July 2023 22:45

Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster was found dead on 30 April on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the circumstances of her death, only revealing it was suspicious.

Ms Webster, a resident of Milwaukie, Oregon, was last known to frequent the Portland metro area – similar to the downtown areas as the other victims.

The remains of Bridget Webster, 31, were found on 31 April (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say there is no danger to public

Monday 17 July 2023 22:15

In a statement from nine Oregon law enforcement agencies, officials said despite four deaths being connected there was no danger to the public at this time.

“Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time,” the statement issued on Monday said.

The statement continued: “No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with any of these four death investigations.”

The joint statement said they could not provide any more information about the nature of the deaths or how they are connected.

Who is Charity Lynn Perry?

Monday 17 July 2023 21:50

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, of Longview, Washington, was found on 24 April near Ainsworth State Park, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Ms Perry was last known frequenting an area in downtown Portland around Southwest Washington Street and Fourth Avenue.

Her death was considered “suspicious”.

In an interview with KPIC, Diana Allen, Ms Perry’s mother, said she “always had a smile that could light up the world.”

Ms Perry’s family told the news outlet that she had “extreme mental health issues” with schizophrenia being the most impactful in her life.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found dead on 24 April in Portland (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

Who is Kristin Smith?

Monday 17 July 2023 21:20

Kristin Smith, 22, was reported missing on 22 December 2022, and her body was found on 19 February in a wooded area in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, police said at the time.

On a fundraising page, her mother Melissa Smith said she had put out thousands of flyers and undertaken extensive searches over several months.

After her daughter’s body was discovered, Ms Smith pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“I’ve been devoted to searching and finding my daughter every single day through it all. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep fighting to solve my daughter’s murder and put this piece of garbage away in jail for life,” she wrote.

Ms Smith said that she was certain her daughter had been murdered, although police hadn’t confirmed that to her.

Kristin Smith is one of four Portland women whose deaths have been linked to a sole person of interest (Portland Police Bureau)

Multiple police departments involved in investigation

Monday 17 July 2023 21:10

Several police departments in the Portland metro area have been working together to solve six different homicides, four of which may now be linked.

In February, the remains of a missing 22-year-old woman named Kristin Smith were found near a wooded area in Pleasant Valley Neighbourhood.

Smith was first reported missing in December 2022 and a manner of death has not been determined so far according to Law&Crime. The case is under investigation by the Portland Police Department.

In April, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the “suspicious death” of Bridget LeAnne (Ramsey) Webster, 31, who was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about her death to contact its office.

In April, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release seeking tips on the “suspicious death” of 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry who was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and NE Tumlat Road.

Then in May, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Ashley Real, 22, whose body was found on SE Judd Road near Eagle Creek in May.

Real’s death was determined “suspicious in nature” but not declared to be a homicide at the time, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office

Monday 17 July 2023 20:50

The deaths of six different women in the Portland, Oregon area have sparked concerns online that they may be connected, though police said that is not the case so far in June.

Between February and May, six women have been found within 100 miles of one another, on the sides of the roads or in wooded areas – raising suspicions as to the similar nature of their deaths.

Due to the time frame each woman was found, and the similar type of location, speculation has circulated online that the six women may be victims of a single cause.

However, the Portland Police Department said in a press release back in June: “PPB has no reason to believe these six cases are connected.”

Monday 17 July 2023 20:38

The bodies of six women have been found in roadsides and woods in a 100-mile area of Portland between February and May this year, prompting fears of a possible serial killer.

On Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced it had connected four of the victims and identified a person of interest.

Who was Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster?

Tuesday 18 July 2023 02:09

Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster was found dead on 30 April on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the circumstances of her death, only revealing it was suspicious.

Ms Webster, a resident of Milwaukie, Oregon, was last known to frequent the Portland metro area – similar to the downtown areas as the other victims.