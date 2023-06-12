A Portland neighborhood dispute has left two in critical condition.

Portland Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Meadow Lane on Saturday about 7:40 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

Portland Fire, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner County EMS also responded.

Two subjects were observed suffering from gunshot wounds by officers first on the scene.

Initial investigative efforts indicated that a suspect confronted one of the victims at the residence over a neighborhood dispute, the press release said. An altercation ensued, leading the suspect to shoot both victims and subsequently flee the area.

Efforts were made to locate the suspect when officers determined he had gone to his Westmoreland area residence, located in the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Portland Police, in coordination with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and two special teams were then called to the suspect's residence to negotiate with and apprehend the person. After negotiations proved unsuccessful, Shrum and communication with law enforcement was cut off, the Sumner County Emergency Response Team entered the residence. Law enforcement discovered the person deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the press release continued.

Both shooting victims were transported to Skyline Medical Center following the incident and are listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Portland neighborhood shooting leaves two in critical condition