Portland Opera receives $22K grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Opera has received a grant worth $22,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the organization announced Thursday.

The grant will go towards the upcoming production of The Snowy Day, based on the classic children’s book by Ezra Jack Keats. The production will be composed by Joel Thompson with libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney.

First premiering at the Houston Grand Opera in December 2021, Portland Opera’s production will mark The Snowy Day’s west coast premiere.

According to Portland Opera, The Snowy Day is sung in English, which they say makes an ideal introduction to opera for young people and those who are unfamiliar.

“We are incredibly thankful to the National Endowment for the Arts for awarding us this grant,” said the Opera’s General Director Sue Dixon. “With ongoing support from the NEA, we are pursuing original programming that uplifts American works, like The Snowy Day, and introducing the magic of opera to new audiences across our region.”

Portland Opera will present three performances of The Snowy Day at the Newmark Theatre, March 16, 22, and 24.

