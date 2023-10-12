Portland parents charged with neglect, dealing meth and heroin

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland couple face child neglect and drug dealing charges after a raid at their Votaw Street home.

Steven Lee Rowles, 29, and Nicole R. "Nikki" Stone, 33, were each charged Wednesday in Jay Circuit Court with dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Stone continued to be held in the Jay County jail on Thursday under a $40,000 bond. Rowles had been released after posting bond.

The meth dealing charges are level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, the couple's four-year-old daughter lived with them in their rented home. Stone and the child were at home when they search warrant was served on Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Lennartz, a lieutenant with the Jay County Sheriff's Department, reported finding meth, heroin, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia in the home, in some cases in locations where dangerous substances were within reach of the child.

An Indiana Department of Child Services case worker was called to the scene.

Stone later told investigators she was a heroin addict, but maintained she did not deal drugs. Asked about a large number of small plastic bags found with drug paraphernalia, she insisted she used them for "jewelry storage."

"None of the (plastic bags) had jewelry inside of them," Lennartz wrote.

The Portland woman also maintained Rowles — who was taken into custody later in the day — was not a drug abuser.

Asked about the danger the controlled substances in her home might pose to her child, Stone "started crying and said she would never hurt her daughter," the deputy wrote.

Stone has twice been convicted of both possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Court records reflect no drug-related convictions for Rowles.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland couple face dealing, neglect charges after raid