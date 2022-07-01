Portland police arrest carjacking suspect after search

Jul. 1—Portland police charged a homeless man from Portland with multiple felonies after they say he attempted to carjack two people before forcing a third from his vehicle and speeding away in it.

Richard McDowell, 41, was arrested in Kennebunk after abandoning the Honda Civic he stole about 10:10 a.m. near 1455 Congress St., police said.

McDowell was armed with an unidentified sharp object when he tried to carjack one person but was refused, according to police. Police say McDowell then attacked the driver of a Porsche, seriously injuring the driver.

He then forced a third motorist out of a black Honda Civic and sped away in the vehicle, police said.

A bystander unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle. The person who was seriously injured was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said McDowell was transported to Cumberland County Jail and will face multiple counts of robbery and elevated aggravated assault.