Portland police arrest suspect in Sherman Street shooting death

Dec. 12—Portland police announced Sunday evening that the suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Parkside neighborhood last month has turned himself into authorities.

In a news release, Maj. Robert Martin identified the homicide suspect as 21-year-old Tristin Chamberlain of Portland. Chamberlain turned himself into the custody of the York County Sheriff's Office late Sunday afternoon. He has since been charged with murder and will be held at the York County Jail until he has been arraigned.

Chamberlain is accused of shooting 26-year-old Tyler Flexon of Portland in the area of Sherman and Mellen streets on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Emergency responders took Flexon, who had suffered a gunshot wound, to Maine Medical Center where he died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that Flexon's death was a homicide.

Portland police issued an arrest warrant for Chamberlain on Dec. 2. Portland detectives were assisted in their investigation by the Lewiston Police Department, Maine State Police and FBI Safe Street Task Force who have been looking for Chamberlain since the warrant was issued, according to Martin.

Portland police did not provide a motive for the shooting and did not say whether the two men knew each other. Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact them 207-874-8575.

According to his obituary, Flexon grew up in the Poconos in Pennsylvania where he attended high school before moving to Maine. He lived in Portland and enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors and boxing.

As of mid-October, there had been 47 shootings and 17 stabbings in Portland, according to police department statistics. Ten people had been shot or injured, including one person who was shot at and then beaten with the gun. Two people died.