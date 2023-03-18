Portland police ask community to be on lookout for suspected burglars

Mar. 17—Portland police say that a small group of Hispanic men appear to be targeting and burglarizing the homes of Asian families.

In a crime alert issued Friday night, police asked city residents to be on the lookout for the men, saying they often make contact a day or two before the crime, sometimes while posing as food delivery drivers to get a look inside the residence. There may be a connection with the victims being small-business owners, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released. The department did not say when the burglaries happened or provide descriptions of suspects.

A department spokesperson did not respond to a request for more details about the crimes or people who have been targeted.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist in their investigation to call 207-874-8575.