Portland police ask for help identifying man who attacked Asian family

Portland police are looking for a man who was accused of assaulting an Asian family in late August.

What happened: The incident, which the police have called a "racially motivated attack," reportedly occurred in the area of Southwest 2nd Ave. and Southwest Pine Street at around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Stumptown Otaku owner Tommy Ly, who was one of the victims, told Fox 12 that the man, who was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident, almost collided with Ly's mother. After Ly reprimanded the man, the latter allegedly hurled racial slurs at Ly and his parents.

Several of the remarks were targeted at Ly’s mother, who the man purportedly spit on and flicked a lit cigarette at before leaving the scene.

How to help: Anyone with information about the suspect that could help Portland authorities identify him is urged to send tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500, as per Fox 12.

