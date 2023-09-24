Portland police asking for information to help solve case of missing female last seen in 1971

Sep. 24—Police are asking for help from the public for information related to a missing person case from more than five decades ago.

16-year-old Cathy Marie Moulton was reported missing on Sept. 24, 1971, according to the Portland Police Department.

She was last seen on Forest Avenue, wearing a navy blue all-weather coat and was carrying a brown, leather bag. She was approximately 5'4″ and weighed about 98 pounds. She had light brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information that could help solve this crime, people are asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575, according to the department's Facebook post.

To provide information anonymously, call 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line. People can also text the keyword "PPDME" and message to 847411 (TIP411).