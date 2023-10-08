Portland police asking the public for info about man who went missing in 2013
Oct. 8—On the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, Portland police are asking the public for help with information about Dane Angelich.
Angelich, a male, was last seen in Portland at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2013, according to police. He was near the Preble Street Resource Center at 5 Portland St., according to the Portland Police Department's Facebook post.
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a program of the U.S. Department of Justice, Angelich was white and was 35 years old when last seen. He was 5'11" or 6 feet tall with short, brown hair and brown eyes. He weighed between 180-205 pounds.
He was last seen living homeless on the street, according to NamUS.
If anyone has information that could help solve this case, please call 207-874-8575.
To provide information anonymously, call 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line. People may also text the keyword "PPME" and message to 847411 (TIP411).