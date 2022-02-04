Portland police find body believed to be that of woman missing since last week

Feb. 4—Portland police say they have found a body believed to be that of a Portland woman missing since last week.

Mary Odano, 67, was last seen in the vicinity of 605 Stevens Ave., near Evergreen Cemetery and Mayor Baxter Woods, around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Police said they found the body about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, but did not say where.

Police are working with the state Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death, said Portland police spokesman David Singer in an email.

"As this is an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time," Singer said.

Anyone with information can call the police at (207) 874-8575.