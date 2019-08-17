Portland police brace for possible clashes between far-right rally, far-left antifa forces

A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds. In the past week, authorities in Portland have arrested a half-dozen members of right-wing groups on charges related to violence at previous politically motivated rallies as the liberal city braces for potential clashes between far-right groups and self-described anti-fascists who violently oppose them.

Portland braced Saturday for possible violent clashes between far-right and far-left activists as the city beefed up its police presence downtown and many shops closed for the day at the city's urging.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Danielle Outlaw have vowed to use the full force of the law against anyone committing acts of violence or vandalism.

None of Portland’s nearly 1,000 sworn police officers will have the day off, and more than two dozen other agencies, including the Oregon State Police and the FBI, will help local authorities.

Some key bridges and roads were closed or blocked off and the city erected a half-mile of concrete barriers along the streets near the waterfront rally area.

Several Starbucks stores closed down for the day after posting signs saying they were shutting down at the "strong encouragement" of police and for the safety of customers. Numerous department stores, computer shops, and other outlets also planned to shutter their doors for the day.

The concern was that a far-right rally dubbed "End Domestic Terrorism" could turn into a slugfest after a militant, far-left antifa, or anti-fascist, group vowed to confront the rallygoers they described as "invaders."

The event, which had not been given a permit, is organized by former InfoWars staffer Joe Biggs and supported by Enrique Tarrio, national head of the Proud Boys, an all-male, far-right group that describes itself as "Western chauvinists."

Rose City Antifa, whose activists normally wear masks to remain anonymous, said the goal of the far-right was to have antifa declared a domestic terrorist organization.

This booking photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Authorities arrested Gibson, the leader of the right-wing group, on the eve of a far-right rally that's expected to draw people from around the U.S. to Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17 prompting Gibson to urge his followers to More

In addition to the Proud Boys, the white nationalist American Guard and the Three Percenters, a far-right militia, have said they will have members in Portland.

Hate group watchdogs say the Daily Stormers, a neo-Nazi group, are also expected.

The Oath Keepers, another far-right militia group, said in a statement they were pulling out of the rally because organizers have not done enough to keep white supremacist groups away.

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson, who is not involved in this weekend’s event but organized similar rallies in the past two years that ended in clashes, turned himself in to police Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting. He was at a confrontation that broke out on May 1 outside a bar where members of the antifa movement had gathered after a May Day demonstration.

In a video he livestreamed on Facebook, Gibson accused the police of playing politics by arresting him but not the masked demonstrators who beat up conservative blogger Andy Ngo at a June 29 rally that drew national attention to this small, liberal city.

Ngo has not indicated whether he would attend Saturday's rally, but said on Fox News's "The Ingraham Angle" this week that "the whole thing is a powder keg."

A video of the attack on Ngo led the Proud Boys, who have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, to organize Saturday’s event.

“What I’m saying to everybody who’s listening to this (is) they’re trying to shut you guys up. They want you to not show up in Portland, they want to put fear in your hearts,” Gibson said.