Portland Police Bureau’s latest retail theft mission leads to 13 arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another retail theft mission from Portland police on Thursday resulted in over a dozen arrests, as well as the recovery of stolen merchandise and stolen cars.

Police say they conducted the mission in the Hollywood and Lloyd Districts. There were 13 arrests, 10 traffic/subject stops and 14 warrants served, according to authorities. There were also 2 stolen vehicles recovered.

Two of the people taken into custody were arrested on felony charges related to stolen vehicles, reckless driving, reckless endangering, eluding police on foot, failure to perform the duties of a driver and felony criminal mischief. Police said others were arrested on theft charges.

“This week’s mission is one of many retail theft missions conducted by the Portland Police Bureau over the last year. The missions have culminated in hundreds of arrests, firearms seized, stolen cars recovered and stolen merchandise recovered. In many cases, these individuals are involved in criminal activity that extends far beyond retail theft. Therefore, the apprehensions go a long way in improving livability across the area,” police said. “These retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future in order to deter retail theft and other crimes across Portland.”

