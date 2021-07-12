Portland police say bystanders taunted officers as they struggled with suspect

Jul. 12—Three Portland police officers were injured Sunday evening during a struggle with a man who became violent after they confiscated his gun, police said Monday.

The struggle also attracted a group of onlookers who became hostile to the officers, police said. An estimated eight to 15 people taunted and cursed at the officers and one 17-year-old bystander was arrested after throwing an object at a police cruiser and shoving an officer, according to the police department.

The incident happened less than a block off Congress Street in Portland's downtown about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The three officers involved in the struggle were treated and released from Mercy Hospital, police said.

It comes one week after the police department said officers responded to a large crowd of people setting off illegal fireworks in the East Bayside neighborhood. Some in the crowd aimed projectile fireworks at the officers, police said. That incident remains under investigation. Police also continue to investigate reports of gunfire in East Bayside later that night.

The events are not related to the incident downtown, according to police spokesman David Singer. However, he characterized the repeated instances of crowds provoking, and in some cases assaulting, police officers as concerning.

On Sunday, Portland police responded to a reported disturbance near the block of 25 Preble St. While talking to witnesses, they noticed a man sitting in a doorway with a handgun in his waistband, police said. After a dispatcher confirmed he was a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm, the officers took away his gun. The suspect then punched, kicked and scratched the officers and tried to take their guns away, according to the department.

Officers arrested Frederick Archer, 21. He was charged with assaulting officers, refusing to submit to arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been convicted of burglary in June 2020, according to a criminal records review.

An attempt to reach Archer at the Cumberland County Jail on Monday was not successful.

Police also arrested an unidentified 17-year-old boy who was in the group of onlookers and is accused of throwing an object at a police cruiser and shoving an officer. The 17-year-old was charged with assault and disorderly conduct and was later released to the custody of a parent.

Singer did not immediately respond to a request for access to video footage from the incident that took place Sunday.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder harshly criticized any form of violence against law enforcement in a news release from the city.

"...Violence aimed at those who are on the front line ensuring all of our safety is reprehensible," said Snyder. "Members of the Portland Police Department deserve our support and respect. They have mine.

The sentiment was echoed by City Manager Jon Jennings.

"The attacks on our police officers are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said Jennings. "We have one of the best police departments in the entire country and they deserve this community's respect.

In a written statement, Portland Chief of Police Frank Clark asked for a heightened level of courtesy in the public's interactions with police officers and condemned violent or aggressive acts against police officers.

"I am asking those hiding in the shadows to cease the random, cowardly and unwarranted violence against our police officers," said Clark. "Portland is better than that."