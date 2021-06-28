Portland police charge man in gas station robbery

Jun. 28—A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the robbery of a gas station and convenience store on Forest Avenue in Portland two weeks ago.

Leroy Martin, 57, of Norway was stopped by Portland police Officer Anthony Stewart for a traffic violation on Sunday, Police Department spokesman David Singer said in a news release.

Detectives who had been investigating the June 13 robbery at the Mobil Mart on 518 Forest Ave. were notified about the traffic stop and Martin was subsequently charged with robbery, violation of probation, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was being held Sunday evening at the Cumberland County Jail.

"Proactivity, professionalism and some heads-up police work are bringing this case to a successful resolve," Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in a statement. "Given the threat of violence during this incident, I hope this arrest brings some level of comfort to the robbery victim."

Police said the robbery occurred around 4:40 a.m. on June 13. The suspect walked into the store and demanded money. At the time, the suspect — who was wearing black sweatpants, a maroon tank top and a hat with an American flag on it — told the clerk he had a gun, though a weapon was never displayed. Witnesses reported the robber had a heart tattoo on his left bicep with the word "hamer."

Anyone with information that could assist Portland police with their investigation into the robbery is being encouraged to contact the police department at 207-874-8575.