Portland police charge man with murder in father's death

Feb. 16—Portland police charged a 22-year-old man with murder after discovering his father's body inside a Carleton Street apartment Tuesday.

Officers were called to a unit at 17 Carleton St. about 10:50 a.m. for a well-being check and discovered the remains of Salim Al Siraj, 50, police said in a statement.

Investigators charged his son, Abdallah Salim Al Siraj, following an investigation. He is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail. Police declined to release any further information. It was not clear whether the father and son lived together, or what might have motivated the alleged killing.

The 37-unit building where the body was found is owned by affordable housing provider Avesta Housing.

