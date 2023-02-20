Portland police continue to investigate man's death

Feb. 19—Portland police said they are continuing to investigate the death of one man and injuring of another following a disturbance Friday night at a Cumberland Avenue apartment.

The department does not have any additional information to share because the incident remains under investigation, a spokesman for the Portland police said Sunday night. The spokesman said an update should be released soon, but he did not offer a timetable. Police have not released the identity of the deceased man, the condition of the person who was injured or details about the disturbance.

Major Robert Martin, in a news release Friday evening, said police were called to an apartment building at 263 Cumberland Ave. just after 7 p.m. to investigate the report of a disturbance. Officers found a deceased man and the injured person, who was transported to Maine Medical Center.

"The only other information I can add is that we don't believe there's any threat to the public," Martin said Friday night. A person at the scene told the Press Herald that she saw as many as 10 cruisers, two fire trucks and ambulances.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information to call them at 207-874-8575.