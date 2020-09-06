Portland police declare riot on 100th straight night of protests as 'fire bombs' hurled at officers

The 100th consecutive night of protests in Portland quickly escalated into a riot Saturday as people hurled homemade "fire bombs" at officers, police said.

At least one community member was injured during the incident overnight, which the Portland Police Bureau described as "tumultuous and violent."

"Police are trying to restore peace and order for the safety of this neighborhood," the agency wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. "This is a riot."

PHOTO: Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Video posted on social media shows what appears to be a Molotov cocktail being thrown into the middle of crowd and exploding into flames on a residential street. One person's legs appears to catch fire as they run away.

Police in riot gear are seen using flash-bang grenades while making loudspeaker announcements ordering people to disperse the area. Some demonstrators set off fireworks in the street as police advance.

PHOTO: A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, on September 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The unrest in Oregon's largest city erupted following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck as three other officers watched.

Protests in cities across the United States and around the world are calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

PHOTO: Flames rise from a street after a liquid had been spread and lit during protests in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 5, 2020. (Andrew Selsky/AP)

Many of the recent demonstrations in Portland have ended in arson, vandalism and violence. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested by authorities there since late May, according to The Associated Press.

Twenty-seven people were arrested following a march Friday night, according to police, who accused protesters of throwing rocks at officers and chanting "burn it down" outside the offices of the Portland Police Association.

PHOTO: Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Last weekend, a pro-Trump supporter was shot to death during dueling demonstrations in downtown Portland.

The suspected gunman was killed during an encounter with authorities Thursday.

