Portland police declare riot, post photos of damage to buildings

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

Authorities in Portland declared a riot on Saturday night after a group of about 100 people marched in the city’s downtown area and became engaged in "criminal activity" in the name of "autonomous demonstrations" on May Day.

AT LEAST 14 ARRESTED IN SEATTLE AFTER MAY DAY PROTESTS

The police took to Twitter to post several pictures of the damage to stores in the area. Three Starbucks had their windows shattered and a Hilton in the city was tagged with graffiti. Police also posted what appeared to be an instruction pamphlet on how to make a slingshot with a sling and a hammer.

KATU reported that the group arrived at the federal courthouse, which was where the riot was declared.

The report said targeted arrests were made and by about 11 p.m., the group dissolved. The station reported that a separate group clashed with federal authorities stationed at the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. The clash reportedly led to officers firing pepper ball rounds.

It was unclear how many people were arrested.

