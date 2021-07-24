Portland police, FBI to increase downtown presence after fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Louis Casiano
·2 min read

Portland, Ore., police officers will pair up with FBI agents this weekend to provide a larger presence in the downtown area following the killing of an 18-year-old girl and the wounding of six others in a mass shooting Saturday.

The Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team, which was formed in February to address gun violence and is made up of three sergeants, 12 officers and six detectives, has been working with the FBI to address shootings and investigations.

"They'll act as a high visibility presence in the community, aimed at deterring those who are considering committing crimes," the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

The community safety team will respond to shootings committed downtown and will gather witness statements and evidence, police said. The FBI will provide investigative support and will look for possible links to federal crimes.

A task force led by the FBI was created in April to partner with authorities in Portland and other local law enforcement agencies to address gun violence.

This weekend, authorities will pull officers from the North and East precincts in the early morning hours to bolster manpower in the Central Precinct.

"Last week's tragic shooting reverberated throughout the community," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "We are seeing almost nightly gun violence, but as things open up, we want people to feel safe, as they come downtown and gather in the Entertainment District. We are trying to use our resources effectively in order to accomplish this while also responding to 911 calls."

Makayla Maree Harris, 18, was killed on July 17 and six others were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting. No arrests have been made.

The city's downtown has been plagued with violence following a year of upheaval that saw nightly protests that often turned chaotic.

