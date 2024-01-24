Portland police host event to discuss human trafficking with community members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A first-of-its-kind event took place in northeast Portland Tuesday night with the goal of having helpful and frank conversations about human trafficking.

The free event brought together Portland police, the bureau’s Asian and Pacific Islander Advisory Council and people in the community.

“No city or rural area in our state is immune from human trafficking and in particular labor trafficking,” said Natasha Haunsperger with PPB’s community engagement division.

Guest speakers talked about how this is a problem that’s happening right here in the local area. Organizers want to raise awareness about the issue so that more people know how to spot human trafficking.

Haunsperger, who is a 15-year veteran in this line of work, told KOIN 6 News immigrants and refugees are among those who may feel scared or ashamed about going to the police. However, she hopes events like this will change that.

“Because failing to recognize those deeply rooted and large barriers will only enable traffickers to continue perpetuating abuse and victimization for the sake of profit,” Haunsperger said.

Language and cultural barriers are some of the reasons human trafficking doesn’t get reported. In some situations, investigators say the person may not even know they’re a victim of it.

To report labor or sex trafficking, call 911 or email Portland police.

