Portland police ID woman killed near Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was shot and killed near Cathedral Park on Sunday has been identified by Portland police.

The Medical Examiner said that 30-year-old Tyrae Hernandez died by homicide via gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the park around 5:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. After not initially locating a shooting scene or victim, they were dispatched to the area for a second time around 5:40 a.m. after a report of someone being shot.

“Through the investigation, officers determined that a family member went looking for Hernandez and found her shot in a parking lot in the area of North Crawford Street and North Alta Avenue. Detectives have since learned this area is a popular place for groups of people to gather,” Portland police said in a release.

The family member found her with a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures on her, but Hernandez died at the scene.

A vehicle that was connected to Hernandez was determined to be missing from the scene, and police say that the car was burned at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Anyone who was in that area Sunday morning is encouraged to contact Det. Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-288810.

