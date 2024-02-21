Portland police identify homicide victim in Hollywood neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man killed in a Hollywood neighborhood shooting early Sunday morning has been identified, Portland police announced Wednesday.

Officers discovered 29-year-old Laddie R. Calhoon Jr. when they responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block North of Halsey Street just after 2:30 a.m. A medical examiner said he died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Police have yet to make any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the case can contact Portland police.

