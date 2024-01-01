Portland police to increase street patrols downtown for New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police will be increasing patrols in select parts of the city during New Year’s Eve Sunday night.

PPB Traffic Division officers will be focusing particular efforts on the Entertainment District in the Old Town neighborhood, looking for impaired drivers, speeding, dangerous lane changes, running red lights, and other related behaviors.

New Year’s Eve is the second deadliest holiday in Oregon.

“It’s usually due to the fact that people drive while impaired especially relating to alcohol, but we also understand other drugs, including marijuana, cannabis control substances, but also even medications or other substances can impair the body as well,” Oregon State Police’s Lt. Logan Denney told KOIN 6 News.

In 2023, the state of Oregon has seen a 2.5% increase in arrests for DUII across the state.

In Portland, there have been 73 traffic-related fatalities, with 32 involving pedestrians. This is a slight increase from last year with 73 deaths including 26 pedestrians.

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen calls this “very alarming,” as it is approaching the record of 79 traffic-related deaths from 1986. But he offered up some advice to combat potential incidents on the holiday.

“Celebrate, have fun, enjoy the transition,” said Allen. “But make sure you know how you’re going to get home.”

