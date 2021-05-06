Portland police investigate attack on woman walking in West End

May 6—Portland police say a woman was punched several times in the face by a man as she walked along Gray Street Wednesday night.

Police are warning the public to be extra careful following the incident, which was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the West End neighborhood.

The woman told police she was walking and talking on the phone when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder. When she turned around, the male suspect punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, police said. The suspect hit the woman several more times in the face and head before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police did not say if the woman may have known the suspect and a spokesman did not immediately respond to questions Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a white man with a slim build who was between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly a ski mask and hood.

"Due to the nature of the attack, police are advising anyone who may be walking alone to take extra care to protect themselves," David Singer, a spokesman for the department, said in a news release. "That includes being alert to your surroundings and staying in well-lit areas."

