Portland police investigate after body is found on Marginal Way

Apr. 6—Portland police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parking lot on Marginal Way.

The body was found Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle at the park-and-ride lot at 274 Marginal Way, said Brad Nadeau, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

Officers were called to the lot around 4:35 p.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive male. The man was dead by the time they arrived.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the death is not considered suspicious," Nadeau said.

Police are urging anyone who might have information about the incident to contact them at (207) 874-8575.