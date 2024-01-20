Portland police investigate deadly shooting in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is dead following a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood Friday night, authorities say.

Officers say they found the man in the parking lot of a motel around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the 7700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Southeast 82nd Avenue is closed between Southeast Flavel Street and Lambert Street while police investigate the scene.

Portland police have yet to identify the man, and say no arrests have been made in connection to his death.

Officials ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 as well as Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092. Reference Case No. 24-13609.

