Portland police investigate deadly shooting on Sherman Street

Nov. 30—A 26-year-old Portland man died after he was found shot Tuesday night on Sherman Street.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found by officers responding to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Sherman and Mellen streets at 9:45 p.m., according to police.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

Police have not said if they suspect his death is a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Maj. Robert Martin said police do not believe there is any danger to the public and did not release any other details about the circumstances.

Investigators urge anyone with information that might assist in the investigation to call 874-8575.