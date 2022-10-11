Portland police investigate gunfire near Hadlock Field

Oct. 11—Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire on St. John Street near Park Avenue — the latest in a series of shootings across the city in recent months.

Police were called to the area of Washburn Avenue at St. John Street near Hadlock Field just after 8 p.m. Monday after people reported hearing a fight followed by the sound of gunfire. Officers found a "significant amount of cash strewn on the ground" in the area, according to Maj. Robert Martin.

There was no indication that anyone was injured.

Police stopped a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and detained the occupants. A semi-automatic handgun was seized during the investigation, Martin said.

Martin said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the fight and the shooting. The department did not release any information about the people who were detained.

Police have ramped up patrols following a string of stabbings and shootings this year. As of early September, there had been 42 shootings that resulted in seven victims, two deaths and four arrests, according to department statistics.

The department is limiting outside officer details in an effort to increase patrols in hot spots and add more two-officer patrols citywide.