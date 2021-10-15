Portland police investigate reported shooting outside West End school

Oct. 15—Portland police are investigating a report of an overnight shooting near Reiche Community School in the West End.

There was no active threat Friday morning, the department said in a brief statement. Police have not released any information about exactly where the shooting happened or whether anyone was injured.

Reiche administrators closed the playground area of the school Friday morning at the request of police investigating the incident. The incident did not involved students or staff, and students were never considered at risk, according to a spokesperson for Portland Public Schools.

Police were conducting a search of school grounds as students arrived. School staff had students enter through the Clark Street entrance to allow police to complete their work. Investigators finished at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident later Friday.

This story will be updated.