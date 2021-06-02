Portland police investigate shots fired at homes in East Deering

Jun. 2—No one was injured Tuesday night when someone fired multiple gunshots into a building of townhouses in East Deering, police said.

Residents called police at about 10:50 p.m. to report the shots and broken windows at homes at 11 Coast Lane, which is part of the Ocean East Townhomes complex.

Police found several bullet holes in the multi-family building, but they could not locate any suspects, police said.

Police spokesman David Singer said he believes there is not an ongoing threat to the public, but he declined to say why or whether detectives believe the shooting was random or targeted.

"The witnesses there said they did not know anyone who would target their homes," Singer said.

If anyone has information about the shooting, police are asking they call 207-874-8584.