Portland police investigate suspected stabbing

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine

Apr. 9—Portland police are investigating a suspected stabbing in the west end neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 12 Gilman St., a residential building near Maine Medical Center. Detectives are investigating a suspected stabbing at that address, according to David Singer, spokesman for the Portland Police Department.

Singer said more details will be released as they become available.

This story will be updated.

  • Toronto police reprimand landlord for lying about Black family having gun

    ‘Is every black kid a criminal or owns a gun because they have dreads?’ a family member questioned after the traumatic incident. A viral video shows a family lying to the Toronto Police during a disagreement, claiming the Black family on the opposing side had a gun. In video footage uploaded to Instagram by Tessah Janae Munroe, a professional hairstylist, her family is threatened with police presence by landlords of a rental property last Saturday.

  • Derek Chauvin trial told autopsy is ‘only a tiny part of the death investigation’

    Dr Lindsey Thomas says the ‘activities of the law enforcement officers’ resulted in George Floyd’s deathDerek Chauvin trial – live updates Dr Lindsey Thomas Thomas said that the autopsy findings do not take into account wider evidence, but she was in no doubt that he died because he couldn’t breathe. Photograph: AP The trial of former police office Derek Chauvin entered a difficult phase for the prosecution on Friday as it sought to explain why the state autopsy on George Floyd came to conclusions about the cause of his death apparently at odds with evidence given by a string of medical experts over recent days. Dr Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist and medical examiner brought in to review the official autopsy, told the trial that it is “only a tiny part of the death investigation” of the 46 year-old after it left open the exact cause of death. A succession of medical experts has attributed Floyd’s death to “lack of oxygen” because of the position he was held in by the police. The defence says the autopsy does not directly attribute it to asphyxia. Thomas said that the autopsy findings do not take into account wider evidence, such as Floyd’s neck being held down under Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes, but she was in no doubt that he died because he couldn’t breathe. “The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd’s death, and that specifically those activities were the subdual, the restraint and the neck compression,” she said. Thomas was called in by the prosecution to investigate Floyd’s death after the Hennepin county medical examiner, Dr Andrew Baker, concluded it was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Baker also listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, said in his opening statement that this was evidence Floyd died of heart problems combined with drug use. Thomas said that ultimately everybody dies of cardiopulmonary arrest, which is no more than the stopping of the heart and lungs, and that it was not the cause of death. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. The defence has claimed that the prosecution called Thomas to investigate Floyd’s death because it did not like Baker’s findings and so tried to come up with more conclusive ones. The prosecution used Thomas, who helped train Baker many years earlier, to try and show that the autopsy findings are not at odds with the past three days of testimony from medical experts that Floyd died from lack of oxygen and that drugs were not a factor as as the defence claims. Asked about the death certificate’s listing of “other contributing conditions”, including heart disease and drug use, Thomas said that does not mean they directly contributed to the cause of death and are often listed for medical data collection purposes. She said that heart problems and the drugs found in Floyd’s system would have resulted in a different kind of death if they had killed him. Baker is expected to give evidence after Thomas and can expect to be grilled by the defence his more equivocal findings. Documents obtained by the Star Tribune in Minneapolis show that Baker was less certain than other experts about the degree to which the actions of Chauvin and the other officers contributed to Floyd’s death. He concluded that the arrest placed added stress on Floyd’s already damaged heart and increased the likelihood of a “bad outcome”. But he also questioned a key plank of the prosecution’s case that Floyd being held down with three officers putting their weight on him was dangerous. On Thursday, Dr Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, told the trial that told Floyd died when he was caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street as the breath was squeezed out of him. Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Hollywood lawyer Howard Weitzman, attorney to Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, dies

    Hollywood attorney Howard Weitzman dies at age 81 after an illustrious career representing some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

  • Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

    Demand for the COVID-19 tests has steadily dropped in Mecklenburg County.

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

    Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt. He allegedly killed one person and wounded multiple others.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • A war in South America 39 years ago is still teaching China lessons about how to seize Taiwan

    Four decades after the British recaptured the Falklands, the Chinese see similarities to what a war over Taiwan would look like.

  • Comparing draft’s top playmaker prospects against best competition. Who was best?

    They have watched the tape. They have talked to the players either informally in person or on zoom calls. They have measured heights and distances, counted bench presses and timed speed.

  • Duke of Edinburgh: Princess Anne pays tribute to her father's enduring legacy

    Princess Anne has told how “life will be completely different” without her father as she led grieving members of the Royal family in paying tribute to his enduring legacy. Speaking in advance of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at the age of 99, the Princess Royal told of his immeasurable influence, both on those immediately around him and on Britain at large. “Without him life will be completely different,” she told ITV News, adding: “From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.” In an interview recorded for broadcast after the Duke of Edinburgh's death, Princess Anne spoke movingly of what her father’s legacy might be, citing his steadfast support of the Queen in her role as Monarch as the chief example of his devotion to both his family and the kingdom over which she ruled. She said of his position as Prince consort: “It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort. “Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact.” The Princess Royal added that her father’s decision to give up his career in the Royal Navy in 1951 was a mark of his loyalty to his new bride and her then future role as Monarch. “It shows a real understanding of the pressure the Queen was going through and that the best way he could support her was on giving up on his career,” she said.