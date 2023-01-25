Portland police investigating bank robbery

Jan. 25—Portland police are investigating a bank robbery that took place around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the Norway Savings Bank at 446 Forest Ave.

The robber threatened staff at the bank, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Portland police said in a statement.

The robber is described as a white man with black-rimmed glasses, wearing a brown coat, a gray/tan winter hat and black sneakers with white soles. He appeared to be in his mid-to-late-40s or early 50s and had a short gray beard and mustache. He was last seen walking outbound.

A security image of the man, which shows him wearing what appears to be a Cossack-style hat, was posted on Twitter by the Portland Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the suspect, or who might recognize him, to contact 874-8575.