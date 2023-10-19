Portland police take Kennedy Park shooting suspect into custody

Oct. 18—Portland police took a male youth into custody Wednesday in connection with a shooting Monday in the city's Kennedy Park neighborhood.

Police officers and members of the Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon that led to the boy's apprehension.

"The operation was considered high risk so the the Special Reaction Team (SRT) was used," Portland police said.

The youth was transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on a probation violation. The police department statement did not indicate if the youth was charged with any other crimes.

Monday's incident involved two males who were seen fleeing Kennedy Park after firing a single gunshot at another man in his car around 4:05 p.m. No one was injured. The shooter was wearing a black T-shirt and the second man was dressed in a red hoodie. They drove to the neighborhood in a silver SUV.