Portland police locate body woman missing since last week

Feb. 4—Portland police have found the body of a Portland woman who had been missing since last week.

Police said they found 67-year-old Mary Odano's body at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, but did not say where. She was last seen in the vicinity of 605 Stevens Ave., near Evergreen Cemetery and Mayor Baxter Woods, around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.

"As this is an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time," Portland police spokesman David Singer said in an email.

Singer said police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can call the police at (207) 874-8575.