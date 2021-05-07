Portland police looking for man following alleged attack

May 6—The Portland Police Department is searching for a man after he allegedly punched a woman several times in the face and head on Gray Street Wednesday night.

The victim told officers she was walking outside and talking on her phone when she felt a tap on her shoulder. When she turned around, the man punched her in the face and continued to do so after she fell to the ground, police said. It is unknown where the man fled following the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build, standing between 5-foot-5 inches and 5-foot-6-inches tall, and wearing dark clothing and possibly a ski mask and hood, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8584.