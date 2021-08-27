Portland police say man arrested in West End had followed, approached women

Aug. 27—Portland police say a man who approached women and made inappropriate comments in the West End this month was arrested Friday and charged with operating after suspension.

The man, who police believe was living out of his car and has no local address, was arrested on Winter Street Friday after a caller reported to police that he was acting suspiciously. Police said there were previous calls this month reporting similar behavior.

The Press Herald is not naming him because he is charged only with operating after suspension. Police said no other charges are pending.

Police Department spokesman David Singer said in an email there were several incidents reported this past week about a suspicious man after an initial incident was reported to police and promoted on the online neighborhood group NextDoor the previous week. On Aug. 17, the police department posted on Facebook it was aware of reports of a man following or approaching women in the West End and advised anyone walking alone to be extra cautious and stay in well-lit areas.

The man has not been linked to a series of incidents beginning last October that have unsettled West End residents, including women being followed and, in some cases, assaulted. Portland police continue to investigate reports of assaults that have taken place in the West End over the last year, Singer said.