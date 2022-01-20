Portland police officer charged with assault

Jan. 19—This story will be updated.

A Portland police officer has been charged with assault.

The charge against Officer Christopher Crout stemmed from an alleged assault that happened while he was on duty on May 2, 2021, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

The charge was brought against him by the Maine attorney general's office.

Crout, who is on paid administrative leave, has been with the department since January 2019.

Information about the alleged assault wasn't immediately available.

Crout is due for arraignment on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m.