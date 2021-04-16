A Portland police officer fatally shot a man near a city park

Azmi Haroun,Paul Squire
·2 min read
police lights
avid_creative

  • A Portland cop shot and killed someone near a city park Friday morning.

  • Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said that cops had been responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun.

  • One officer shot the man with a "less-lethal," projectile, and another officer shot the man with a gun.

A Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man in a city park Friday afternoon, acting police chief Chris Davis said.

According to The Oregonian reporter Maxine Bernstein, police were responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun. One officer opened fire on a man, who was shot and killed near a baseball field fence, Bernstein reported.

The Portland Police Department said there was an "officer-involved shooting" at Lents Park in the southeast part of the city.

Authorities have closed streets around the area. Protestors gathered near the crime scene, and police confronted them, blocking them off.

A city spokesperson told the Oregonian that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler headed to the scene of the shooting.

At a press conference, acting police chief Chris Davis said that officers responded to a call about a white male in Lents park pointing a gun. Davis said that one officer fired a "less-lethal" projectile at the individual and another officer shot the man with a firearm.

Davis said he could not comment on whether a gun was recovered from the crime scene.

Davis said that the Portland Street Response team, a non-police crisis-response team, was not dispatched for the call at Lents park because the individual was armed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

